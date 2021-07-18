Phantasma Energy 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,978.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $747,938.59 and approximately $2,978.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00039826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00101702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,739.41 or 1.00594536 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

