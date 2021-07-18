Phantasma Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $15.44 million and $269,388.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,780.25 or 1.00201730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003179 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

