Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $287,577.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,551.03 or 0.99903205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00051085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.