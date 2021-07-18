Pharvaris (PHVS) vs. Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Pharvaris (NASDAQ: PHVS) is one of 857 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pharvaris to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Pharvaris alerts:

69.2% of Pharvaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pharvaris and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A -$29.68 million -2.32 Pharvaris Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.38

Pharvaris’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pharvaris. Pharvaris is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A N/A N/A Pharvaris Competitors -2,681.05% -112.50% -27.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pharvaris and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pharvaris Competitors 4714 17883 39246 769 2.58

Pharvaris presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 234.04%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.64%. Given Pharvaris’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Pharvaris beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.