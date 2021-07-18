Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Down 24.5% in June

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. 400,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

