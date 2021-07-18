Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in June

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the June 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Photon Control stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.85. 3,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,181. Photon Control has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Photon Control to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

