Photon Trading Down 12.4% This Week (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Photon has a total market capitalization of $96,233.07 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,467.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,895.55 or 0.06023884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.64 or 0.01390783 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00376806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00132652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.06 or 0.00635779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00392702 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00295710 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,575,988,103 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.