Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

