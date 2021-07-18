PIBBLE Market Capitalization Hits $19.86 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $19.86 million and $30,755.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00810185 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

