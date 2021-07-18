Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,740.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $959,168.59 and $16,740.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006514 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

