Pinkcoin Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $823.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00362020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002773 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.40 or 0.01530669 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000218 BTC.

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,456,799 coins and its circulating supply is 429,196,363 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

