Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $96.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after buying an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after buying an additional 107,698 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,080,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,771,000 after buying an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.