Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.69% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $53,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

