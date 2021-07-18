Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $2.13 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $392.00 million and $728,035.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00006719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00297814 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00122816 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00159604 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,288,494 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

