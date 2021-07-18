Plasma Finance (PPAY) Price Hits $0.0445 on Exchanges

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $172,994.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00148775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.85 or 0.99954076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plasma Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plasma Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plasma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

