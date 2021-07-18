Playkey (PKT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $69,343.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $178,967.16 and $69,343.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.25 or 0.00791095 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.