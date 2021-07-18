Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock worth $1,234,955 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plexus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Plexus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

PLXS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.73. The company had a trading volume of 71,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

