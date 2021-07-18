Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.55. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

