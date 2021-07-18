Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 42.3% in June

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Polaris by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.79. The company had a trading volume of 314,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.76. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

