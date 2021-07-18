Polkadex (PDEX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $7.06 or 0.00022434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00147942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.10 or 0.99702258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

