Polkadot 1-Day Volume Tops $698.74 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $12.24 billion and $698.74 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.54 or 0.00039577 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00101772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.60 or 1.00112155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.03 or 0.00965717 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,091,969,331 coins and its circulating supply is 976,245,175 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

