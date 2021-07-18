Polkastarter (POLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.86 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $69.52 million and $6.86 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00003051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.81 or 0.00791645 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,202,582 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

