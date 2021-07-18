Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $110.34 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $110.34 million and approximately $31.71 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.13 or 0.00381910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.