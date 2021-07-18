PolypuX Trading 24.7% Lower This Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. PolypuX has a total market cap of $36,840.18 and $45,915.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00040022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00102153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00148599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,759.25 or 1.00737865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars.

