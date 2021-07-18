PolySwarm Market Capitalization Achieves $5.87 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market cap of $5.87 million and $10,697.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00048509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.00797769 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PolySwarm is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

