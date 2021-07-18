Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in June

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,619,600 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 7,196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.2 days.

Shares of PWCDF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,237. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

