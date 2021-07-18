Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) EVP Sells $527,123.04 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 28.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 330,320 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 57.4% in the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 22.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 160,121 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 802,232 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

