Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) EVP Sells $527,123.04 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
PGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.
