Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Short Interest Up 42.8% in June

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the June 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after acquiring an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,659,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,501,000 after acquiring an additional 115,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $35.42. 229,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

