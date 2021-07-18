Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 0.74. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.43.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 824,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 377.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 588,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 147.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 460,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

