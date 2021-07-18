Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 27,326 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,506,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.60% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $212,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $13.78 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

