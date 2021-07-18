Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,545,166 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.57% of Alcoa worth $216,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 61.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

