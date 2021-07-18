Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.02% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $219,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,081,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

WABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WABC stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

