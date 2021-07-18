Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.40% of Repligen worth $256,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $200.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.61. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $131.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,499 shares of company stock worth $5,741,548. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.