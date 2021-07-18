Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 500,085 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.86% of BioNTech worth $226,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $231.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.