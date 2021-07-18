Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,935,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.70% of SPX worth $229,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SPX by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPX by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SPX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

