Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.52% of Phreesia worth $222,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,055 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $193,045.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,249. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

