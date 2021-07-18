Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 73,324 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 10.58% of FB Financial worth $222,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $246,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

