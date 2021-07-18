Primas Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, Primas has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.53 or 0.00374552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

