Primecoin Trading 22% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $633,251.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,012,095 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

