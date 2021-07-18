Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,418,988.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,397,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,150,286. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $44,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $35,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,467 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $23,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

PRMW stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

