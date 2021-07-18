Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.7% of Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 312,335 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 93,867 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $122.10. 246,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,854. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.26.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

