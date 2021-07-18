Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.46. 11,637,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,639,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

