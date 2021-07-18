Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.7% of Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,143,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,595. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

