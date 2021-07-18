Private Wealth Advisors Sells 6,456 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,899. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

