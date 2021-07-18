ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of ProAssurance worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NYSE:PRA opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

