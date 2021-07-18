Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Short Interest Up 38.9% in June

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.46. 220,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,543. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,976,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,300,000 after acquiring an additional 345,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

