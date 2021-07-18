Project Inverse Hits 24-Hour Volume of $234,068.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $353,119.01 and $234,068.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,697.95 or 1.00130204 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

