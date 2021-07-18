ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 322,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $5.93. 70,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,595. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.