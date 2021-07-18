Prosper (PROS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $349,549.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001634 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002269 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012044 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002697 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

