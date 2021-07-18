Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $6.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.10 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

